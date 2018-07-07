Hawaii State Art Museum still open under renovation

The Hawaii State Art Museum is still open despite the ongoing renovation at the building. The heavy construction machines were removed from the lawn area to accommodate for the monthly “First Friday” event held at the museum.
Most of the renovation work is with the exterior of the building, which includes termite treatment, re-roofing, tiling and painting.
At left, a detail of scaffolding on the side of the museum. The Sculpture Garden and second floor courtyard, right, is currently closed as renovation work is underway.
The Dae Han Trio play in the background. The flyer being posted is about the “First Friday” event, which is held at the museum every month.
A detail of notes left on a board from museum goers.
Ceramic heads by artist Jun Kaneko at the “EMPHASIZED: eye on scale” exhibit.
The “Accession” exhibit on the second floor features artwork by Scott Fitzel, David Kuraoka and Carl F.K. Pao.
Museum goers from the First Friday event review artwork at the “Hawai'i: Change and Continuity” exhibit.
An illustration for the courtyard floor plan is on display at the museum.