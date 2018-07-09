 Daredevil Travis Pastrana sails over fountains at Caesars Palace in trio of motorcycle jumps
July 9, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Daredevil Travis Pastrana sails over fountains at Caesars Palace in trio of motorcycle jumps

Associated Press
July 9, 2018
Updated July 9, 2018 7:30am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Travis Pastrana jumped a row of crushed cars on a motorcycle, Sunday, in Las Vegas. Pastrana successfully replicated three of Evel Knievel’s motorcycle jumps.

ADVERTISING

LAS VEGAS >> Daredevil Travis Pastrana has successfully replicated three of Evel Knievel’s motorcycle jumps.

Appearing Sunday night in Las Vegas on the History Channel’s “Evel Live,” Pastrana cleared 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot jump. He concluded the event by sailing 149 feet over the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pastrana, who wore a jumpsuit similar to what Knievel wore, said the fountain jump was the hardest. He said it was “an honor to live a day in Evel’s boots.”

Knievel crashed just before the landing ramp during his attempt in 1967, crushing his pelvis and fracturing several bones. He died in 2007 at the age of 69.

PREVIOUS STORY
Indiana attorney general says groping allegations are false
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.