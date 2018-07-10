 Australian doctor, last to leave Thai cave, loses dad
Associated Press
July 10, 2018
Updated July 10, 2018 7:43pm

    A helicopter believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave lands in Chiang Rai on Tuesday.

MAE SAI, Thailand >> The last member of the rescue team to leave the Thai cave, Australian doctor Richard Harris, has lost his father.

Harris’s boss Andrew Pearce said in a statement the father had died shortly after the last of the 13 soccer team members left the cave.

“This is clearly a time of grief for the Harris family, magnified by the physical and emotional demands of being part of this week’s highly complex and ultimately successful rescue operation,” Pearce said.

Pearce said the anesthetist and experienced cave diver would return to his home in Adelaide soon. Harris played a part in deciding the order in which the 13 were freed.

Pearce did not say how the father had died and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.sful effort to bring the boys out guided by experienced divers.

