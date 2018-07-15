 Seventh animal dies after jaguar escapes Audubon Zoo habitat
Associated Press
July 15, 2018
Updated July 15, 2018 2:11pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Audubon Zoo closed after a jaguar escaped from its habitat and killed six animals, according to a release from zoo officials, in New Orleans on Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS >> A seventh animal has died after a jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

NOLA.com reports the fifth alpaca died overnight after the male jaguar killed four alpacas, one emu and one fox early Saturday. The jaguar was captured and returned to its night house after being sedated by a vet team.

No people were hurt and the zoo was reopened today.

The zoo acquired the alpacas in March from farms in Alabama and Mississippi. The alpaca that died overnight was the zoo’s last living alpaca.

Two injured foxes survived overnight.

It’s not immediately clear how the animal escaped. Zoo officials say inspections found that the roof was “compromised,” but initial findings concluded that keeper error was not a factor.

Comments (3)
