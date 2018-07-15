RIMPAC 2018 exercises

Crewmembers on the bridge of HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
An Australian Navy Multi Role Helicopter (MRC) 90 in the Hangar Deck, which can carry up to 12 aircraft aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
LCDR Richard Classon, Senior Health Officer aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01)describes the medical treatment facilities aboard the Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy, now taking part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
US Marine Corporal Marco Martinez talks about the role of the Marines and their Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) from Combat Assault Company, Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay, which are secured in the Well Deck aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01), a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
Petty Officer Matthew Jarvis describes the operation of the Landing Craft in the Well Deck of HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
A US Navy SH-60 Seahawk makes several landings and take off runs aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
A US Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter takes off from a Ford Island landing zone after taking journalists out to HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
Journalists photograph helicopter operations aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
Petty Officer Conor Gray coordinates the refueling and the positioning of the aircraft from the Aircraft Control Room aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01), a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
Captain Jon Earley, Commanding Officer aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01) a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
Inside the Aircraft Control Room, Commander Stuart Baily, Air Boss aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01), watches the activity on the flight deck of the Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy taking part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
HMAS Adelaide (L01), a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock (LHD) ship of the Royal Australian Navy, takes part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in waters south of Oahu, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
