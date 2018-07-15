Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson to win fourth Wimbledon title

LONDON >> Novak Djokovic is back at his best and the Wimbledon champion for a fourth time, grabbing a lead right away against a weary Kevin Anderson in the final and winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) today.

Anderson nearly managed to extend the match, holding five set points to force a fourth set.

Djokovic held steady, saving all five of those, then was as superior in the tiebreaker as he was most of the sun-drenched afternoon. It is Djokovic’s 13th major trophy, the fourth-highest total in the history of men’s tennis.

TODAY’S RESULTS

>> Men’s final: No. 12 Novak Djokovic beat No. 8 Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

>> Mixed doubles final: No. 11 Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar beat Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (1), 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 — Number of break points during the men’s final, all of which Djokovic (4/4) won against Anderson (0/7).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It feels amazing because the first time in my life I have someone screaming daddy, daddy.” — Djokovic on his three-year-old son Stefan being present on Centre Court for the trophy ceremony.