No tsunami threat after collapse shakes Halemaumau Crater

The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory reported a ‘collapse event’ with energy equal to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake at Halemaumau Crater at 11:43 a.m. today.

The events, which have become a regular occurrence at the summit of Kilauea volcano during the current eruption in lower Puna, do not pose a tsunami threat. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported no tsunami threat to the island of Hawaii for the latest event.

Hawaii County Civil Defense advised residents in the area affected by earthquakes to monitor utility connections of gas, electricity, and water after earthquakes. When driving, the public is also advised to be on the lookout for cracks in roadways. If ash is observed stay indoors or seek cover.

In addition, Highway 190, previously closed, is now open to all traffic in both direction at the 18-mile marker near Big Island Country Club. The highway was previously closed about 7:30 a.m. today due to a crash.