Police recover truck in deadly hit-and-run in Kunia

An anonymous tip helped Honolulu police find a truck this weekend that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week in Kunia, Honolulu CrimeStoppers said.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers located a Ford F-150 with “damages consistent with debris that was located at the scene” of the crash, CrimeStoppers said.

Officers found the truck after someone called in an anonymous tip about the vehicle’s location in a residential area in Royal Kunia.

The hit-and-run was first reported about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after a passing motorist saw what looked like a person laying on the shoulder of Kunia Road.

The motorist called 911 and responding medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Meechok Chanphut, 49, of Kunia.

Investigators said it appears Chanphut may have been walking northbound along the east shoulder of the roadway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Although the vehicle fled, some vehicle debris was located near the scene of the collision and investigators were able to determine that it belonged to a Ford, possibly a 1997 Ford Expedition or 1997 Ford F-150 or F-250 truck.

Police said the driver has not been arrested yet, but the investigation is ongoing.