Two arrested in assault of teen

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill a 17-year-old boy in the Ala Moana area Sunday, and a 26-year-old for allegedly assaulting the teen.

Police said the 26-year-old confronted the teen and allegedly assaulted him at about 6:16 p.m. Sunday.

The 25-year-old then allegedly used a dangerous instrument to assault him, causing substantial and serious bodily injury, police said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance where he was admitted for treatment, police said.

Police found and arrested the suspects before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The other was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and various warrants.