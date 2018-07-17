Lava tour boat: May and June

Cindy Ellen Russell / crussell@staradvertiser.com / June 2018
A lava tour boat pulled in to watch lava spill into the waters of Kapoho Bay creating a large plume of laze on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Lava spilled into the waters of Kapoho Bay creating a large plume of laze on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Lava spilled into the waters of Kapoho Bay creating a large plume of laze on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Lava spilled into the waters of Kapoho Bay creating a large plume of laze on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com / May 2018
Lava enters the Pacific Ocean on Monday, May 21, 2018 in lower Puna on Hawaii Island. Lava has finally reached the ocean, but experts advise exercising caution near plumes of "laze," as they contain particles of glass as well as toxic hydrochloric acid.
Lava enters the Pacific Ocean on Monday, May 21, 2018 in lower Puna on Hawaii Island. Lava has finally reached the ocean, but experts advise exercising caution near plumes of "laze," as they contain particles of glass as well as toxic hydrochloric acid.
Lava enters the Pacific Ocean on Monday, May 21, 2018 in lower Puna on Hawaii Island. Lava has finally reached the ocean, but experts advise exercising caution near plumes of "laze," as they contain particles of glass as well as toxic hydrochloric acid.
Lava enters the Pacific Ocean on Monday, May 21, 2018 in lower Puna on Hawaii Island. Lava has finally reached the ocean, but experts advise exercising caution near plumes of "laze," as they contain particles of glass as well as toxic hydrochloric acid.
Lava enters the Pacific Ocean on Monday, May 21, 2018 in lower Puna on Hawaii Island. Lava has finally reached the ocean, but experts advise exercising caution near plumes of "laze," as they contain particles of glass as well as toxic hydrochloric acid.