Manhunt underway for man suspected of fatally shooting Big Isle officer

A manhunt is underway for a 33-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting of a Hawaii island police officer in Mountain View.

Officer Bronson K. Kaliloa was gunned down allegedly by the suspect identified as Justin Waiki.

At about 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in the area of Kukui Camp Road on a vehicle with a Hawaii license plate ZGG 879 operated by Waiki whose last known address is listed as Las Vegas. He was wanted on an outstanding no-bail warrant.

When officers approached the vehicle, police said Waiki exited the driver’s seat and fired multiple shots with what is believed to be a handgun, striking Kaliloa in the neck and leg.

Other responding officers immediately returned fire, but Waiki fled on foot into nearby brush.

Police shut down Highway 11 to investigate.

Medics transported Kaliloa to Hilo Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Lifesaving efforts, however, were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. today, according to a news release by the Hawaii Police Department.

Kaliloa is a 10-year veteran of the police department and is survived by his wife and three children.

During his career, he had been recognized as “Officer of the Month” twice by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaii. In October 2012, the organization honored Kaliloa for his investigative skills where he solved a July burglary case.

On July 14, he had been assigned to a report of a break-in at a residence in the Nanawale Estates Subdivision.

Earlier, at a briefing at the start of his shift, Kaliloa learned a suspect of a string of burglaries in Puna had been arrested for multiple traffic offenses following a crash.

When police arrived at the Nanawale home, Kaliloa noticed similarities in the Puna burglary cases involving the man arrested for the traffic violations.

Kaliloa conducted an investigation and obtained a search warrant of the suspect’s vehicle. Police recovered several items inside the car belonging to the Nanawale burglary victims.

In April 2014, the Aloha Exchange Club honored him for his investigative skills after he helped nab a dangerous convicted felon in the Maku’u Hawaiian Homes subdivision who was armed with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

Waiki is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored jacket.

The public is advised not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.