Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly threatening another man with a dangerous instrument Tuesday afternoon in Chinatown.

The incident occurred around 4:10 p.m.

The suspect was located on the 100 block of North Beretania Street about a half-hour later and arrested on suspicion of terroristic threatening and two outstanding warrants.

The 39-year-old victim was not injured in the confrontation.