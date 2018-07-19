Disaster Recovery Center closing on Sundays

The Disaster Recovery Center on Hawaii island serving individuals affected by the Kilauea eruption is closing on Sundays, starting this Sunday, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Disaster Recovery Center on Hawaii island serving individuals affected by the Kilauea eruption is closing on Sundays, starting this Sunday, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The center, which first opened in mid-June at Keaau High School, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, staffed with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as state, county and voluntary agencies.

Disaster assistance provided at the center includes FEMA grants for temporary housing, home repairs and replacement, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the SBA. These loans are available to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

Applications to the SBA can also be done online, by phone at (800) 659-2955 or by email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Survivors may register for FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The Disaster Recovery Center is at Keaau High School Gymnasium, 16-725 Keaau-Pahoa Road.