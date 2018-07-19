Salmonella outbreak in 26 states, including Hawaii, tied to raw turkey

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth
Raw turkey products from a variety of sources are contaminated with Salmonella and are making people sick.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella caused by raw turkey products from a variety of sources.
Ninety people infected with the outbreak have been reported from 26 states, with one case in Hawaii.
Hawaii Department of Health investigators have closed the case since they could not find an exposure or link related to the current outbreak.
However, as the national outbreak continues, the health department wants to remind people to keep safe food handling practices in mind when preparing meals.
“In Hawaii, we love to eat and enjoy gatherings with potlucks and raw foods, which make us especially susceptible to foodborne illnesses,” said Peter Oshiro, environmental health program manager for food safety. “We’ll continue working with our federal and private industry partners to investigate any future outbreaks…”
DOH recommends the following tips for safe food handling:
>> Make sure that food preparers are in good health with no symptoms of vomiting or diarrhea within the last 72 hours.
>> Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water before, during, and after preparing food and before eating.
>> Keep your food preparation area clean by washing utensils, cutting boards, and countertops with hot, soapy water.
>> Thoroughly rinse fruits and vegetables under clean, running water.
>> Prevent cross-contamination by separating raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs when you prepare and store foods.
>> Cook food to the right temperature. For example, all poultry, including ground chicken and turkey, should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F.
>> Refrigerate perishable food within two hours to prevent bacteria growth.
For more information and food safety tips, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/keep-food-safe.html. To learn more about the current Salmonella outbreak and CDC’s investigation, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/reading-07-18/index.html.