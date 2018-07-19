HMSA and Sharecare launch social giving campaign

The Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) and Sharecare, a digital health company, have launched a social giving campaign for five Hawaii non-profits in an effort to get more people to download its free app aiming to help residents live a healthier life.

Both teamed up last summer to present Oprah Winfrey speaking about how to “Live Your Best Life” on Maui, when the app was launched.

This year, HMSA and Sharecare aim to donate up to $500,000 to five Hawaii-based nonprofits — Helping Hands Hawaii, Make-A-Wish Hawaii, Special Olympics Hawaii, Kokua Hawaii Foundation and Laulima Giving Program — between now and November.

Each resident who downloads the free Sharecare app offering health and fitness tips, and completes the “RealAge test” results in a donation of one dollar to each of the five benefiting charities from Sharecare.

“At HMSA, we’re committed to empowering not only our members to live their healthiest, happiest, most productive lives, but all residents of Hawaii,” said Jennifer Diesman, senior vice president of market and product development at HMSA in a news release. “Embarking on this campaign enables us to do that in an innovative and dynamic way. We’re proud to partner with Sharecare to give the people of Hawaii the tools they need to improve their own health while giving back to local nonprofit organizations that benefit our friends, families and neighbors across the islands.”

Additionally, for every “green day” that app users earn – obtained when they meet their daily goals across key health indicators such as stress, activity, sleep, blood pressure, medication adherence and diet – Sharecare will donate one additional dollar, to be evenly distributed among the participating charities.

Sharecare and HMSA are highlighting Helping Hands Hawaii in July, Make-A-Wish Hawaii in August, Special Olympics Hawaii in September, the Kokua Hawaii Foundation in October and Laulima Giving Program in November on its social media channels.

Sharecare, headquartered in Atlanta, was founded by CEO Jeff Arnold, who serves as chairman of the board, along with Dr. Mehmet Oz as vice-chair. More about the campaign is available at sharecare.com/hmsa.