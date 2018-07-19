All washed up

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Beat the summer heat

Summer’s here, and it’s time to head outside. And while you’re there, why not get wet? Really, really wet. Here are our current water-themed faves for the whole family.

Splash Out

Far Out Toys

This Q&A game features a ball that holds a water balloon. You set a timer on the ball and players take turns holding the ball while answering a question. As soon as you answer, you pass the ball to the next person who answers the same question. Answer quickly and you stay dry. Hesitate and the timer pops the balloon. Comes with balloons and waterproof question cards. Great fun for indoors or out. Ages 8 and up. Under $18. farouttoysinc.com

Gazillion Bubbles Crazy Wands

Funrise Toys

Who doesn’t love bubbles? They’re fun to blow, fun to catch and fun to watch. Gazillion makes a huge variety of bubble-related toys, including Crazy Wands, which are like regular wants but with vampire or monster lips that will let you add some attitude to your bubbles. This kit comes with two wands, a dipping tray and an 8-ounce bottle of premium bubble fluid. Ages 3 and up. About $2.99, prices vary. funrise.com

Mega Melon Sprinkler Ball

Prime Time Toys

Say goodbye to that boring, old sprinkler that you used to run through in the backyard. This 3-foot-tall inflatable ball connects to a standard garden hose and blasts water in four directions. The kids will love it and so will you. Ages 4 and up. Available at Target or target.com for under $20. primetimetoys.com

Armin Brott and Samantha Feuss are the authors of the popular parenting blogs mrdad.com and havesippywilltravel.com. For more reviews of toys and games, visit parentsatplay.com