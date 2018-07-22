 10 seek Colleen Hanabusa’s congressional seat
July 22, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

10 seek Colleen Hanabusa’s congressional seat

By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 21, 2018 at 11:05 pm
The primary election race to fill the urban Honolulu congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa has attracted an array of high-profile state and city Democrats. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –