In Japan, ‘flying umbrella’ frees hands

OYAMA, Japan >> An information technology company is developing a drone-based “flying umbrella” that users do not have to hold. Essentially a small unmanned aircraft, the umbrella utilizes artificial intelligence to hover above users as they walk.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

OYAMA, Japan >> An information technology company is developing a drone-based “flying umbrella” that users do not have to hold. Essentially a small unmanned aircraft, the umbrella utilizes artificial intelligence to hover above users as they walk.

The technology is the work of Asahi Power Service Co., a company based in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, that develops telcommunication systems. The company is working on upgrades to a prototype and conducting indoor test flights, with the aim of putting the product into practical use as early as 2020.

Company President Kenji Suzuki, 40, proposed the project three years ago after thinking it was “bothersome to open an umbrella when your hands are full.”

Under the Civil Aeronautics Law, drones must maintain a distance of 100 feet from people or buildings in public venues. Therefore, the company expects the flying umbrella to initially be used in private environments.

The company successfully flew a prototype using mesh materials for the canopy, which enables wind generated by the drone’s propeller to pass through the canopy and stabilize the device in the air.

Last summer, the company began development of a system that recognizes users and follows them overhead by installing an AI-based camera in an umbrella.

However, many challenges remain. The prototype, which measures about 4 feet in diameter and weighs about 11 pounds, can only fly for five minutes. Users must also walk very slowly for the drone to follow them. Currently it can only be used as a parasol rather than a rain umbrella as it is made of mesh.

“Although there are some regulatory obstacles, we’ll proceed with development of the drone umbrella with hopes that one day, it’ll be a common sight in city streets,” Suzuki said.