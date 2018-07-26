 Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl
July 26, 2018
    March 25 photo, Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia. Buble and Lopilato are the proud parents of a baby girl. Buble's representative says that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver.

NEW YORK >> Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Buble’s representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Buble and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl’s hand today on Instagram.

Buble’s rep says the family is “beyond overjoyed.”

Vida’s middle names are in honor of her parents’ mothers: Amber is Buble’s mother’s name, while Lopilato mother’s name is Betty.

Buble, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

