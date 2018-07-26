Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

ADVERTISING
NEW YORK >> Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.
Buble’s representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
Buble and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl’s hand today on Instagram.
Cómo explicar que nos explota el corazón de amor? Que no nos alcanzan las horas del día para contemplarla. Le agradezco a Dios por hacernos este regalo de vida y alegría! Porque mirar sus ojos es mirar el cielo mismo! Te amamos hasta el infinito y más allá. Te esperábamos no solo para crecer como familia… nos diste luz, esperanza, en fin sos y serás nuestra Vida del alma!! #regalodedios #feliz #family #ourprincess
Buble’s rep says the family is “beyond overjoyed.”
Vida’s middle names are in honor of her parents’ mothers: Amber is Buble’s mother’s name, while Lopilato mother’s name is Betty.
Buble, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like “Haven’t Met You Yet.”