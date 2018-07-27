 Don’t make me choose a party
July 27, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Don’t make me choose a party

Posted on July 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 26, 2018 at 6:44 pm
Every election year, as I receive my ballot in the mail, the first thing I am required to do is choose a political party. This frustrates me to no end. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –