 Aside from cardio work, UH receiver John Ursua looks to be back
July 28, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Aside from cardio work, UH receiver John Ursua looks to be back

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 27, 2018 at 10:13 pm
He was only airborne for seconds, but in that brief period Friday, a flurry of thoughts flashed through the mind of University of Hawaii slotback John Ursua. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –