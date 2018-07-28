5 must-see, must-shop stops in Marseille

Directly east of the central Vieux Port and its shiny Norman Foster-designed pavilion, the Noailles district of Marseilles is a decidedly grittier enclave with a large and diverse immigrant population. But hidden in plain sight among the women in headscarves perusing the outdoor produce stalls of the Marche des Capucins, fragrant with peaches and green melon, are some of the country’s oldest specialty stores. Lately, these shops have been joined by a crop of independent businesses, making Noailles a destination sure to appeal to gourmands and curio-seekers alike.
NEW YORK TIMES
Toys at Maison Empereur, the oldest hardware store in France, in Marseille, France, June 14.
