Prospective job seekers, employers flood Career Expo

More than 120 local employers and employer resource organizations with immediate openings were at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Career Expo today to interview or answer questions from prospective job seekers.
The event, which is also sponsored by ALTRES Staffing and Monster, was held at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.
With Hawaii’s unemployment rate near an all-time low, employers have had a difficult time finding workers, according to local economists. The exposition also catered to so-called “passive employees,” who are people with jobs now but are looking to find better ones.
John Quiroz, right, was looking for a job in federal law enforcement.
Lillian Shiraki, left, and Cali Watanabe, look at the board for job opportunities.
Riki Otaki, left, looking for a job opportunity talks with Paul Schell, downtown branch manager for Territorial Savings.
Richard Moody, right, was looking for a job in mid to senior management at the Altres booth.
Kellie Kitaoka, left, and Hao Huang talk with Aloha Care's Laurie Heims, Nurse Manager.
Lillian Shiraki, middle, and Cali Watanabe, came looking for job opportunities.
Officer Tiyani Mead talks with Douglas Aceret about the Honolulu Police Dept.
Michael Kasper, looking for a job in journalism, talks with Kathy Oyadomari, a recruiter for First Hawaiian Bank.
Jessicka Mirafuentes, left, Christina Saau, Lapana Ate, and David Payomo-Sofa (out of photo) fill out applications.
Sheldon Matsui, left, a human resources management professional, talks with Lianne Range about a job with Hawaii State FCU.
Emy Yamauchi-Wong, an Altres manager, second from left, talks with a prospective employee.
-
Potential applicants survey the scene at the Career Expo.