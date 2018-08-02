Priciest ticket for 2020 Olympics is for opening ceremony

The most expensive tickets for sale for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be $2,670 for the opening ceremony, according to the tax-inclusive price range announced July 20 by the organizing committee.

The most expensive tickets for sale for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be $2,670 for the opening ceremony, according to the tax-inclusive price range announced July 20 by the organizing committee.

The highest price among tickets for competition events will be $1,172, which will likely be for the men’s 100-meter sprint final. Over a half of all tickets will be sold for $72 or less.

Tickets with a special price tag of 2,020 yen (about $18) will be available at all competition events for groups of disabled people, children 12 or younger, and those age 60 or over. The tickets will go on sale next spring.