 Priciest ticket for 2020 Olympics is for opening ceremony
August 2, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

News

Priciest ticket for 2020 Olympics is for opening ceremony

Japan News / Yomiuri
August 2, 2018
Updated August 2, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The most expensive tickets for sale for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be $2,670 for the opening ceremony, according to the tax-inclusive price range announced July 20 by the organizing committee.

The highest price among tickets for competition events will be $1,172, which will likely be for the men’s 100-meter sprint final. Over a half of all tickets will be sold for $72 or less.

Tickets with a special price tag of 2,020 yen (about $18) will be available at all competition events for groups of disabled people, children 12 or younger, and those age 60 or over. The tickets will go on sale next spring.

PREVIOUS STORY
Actor Patrick Dempsey warns of online scam soliciting money
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING