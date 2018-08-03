 Hurricane Hector weakens slightly overnight
Star-Advertiser staff
August 3, 2018
Updated August 3, 2018 6:01am
  • Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari says it is too early to tell if Hurricane Hector will affect Hawaii next week.
    The 5-day forecast con for Hurricane Hector as of 5 a.m. Friday.

Although Hurricane Hector weakened slightly overnight, weather officials still expect the storm to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, Hector was located 1,770 miles east-southeast of Hilo and 1,980 miles east-southeast of Honolulu as of 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The storm is moving west at 12 mph.

Forecasters expect Hector to start regaining strength tonight. Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Hector’s center up to 15 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

Previous coverage

Just before 11 p.m., Hector was centered about 1,600 miles east-southeast of Hilo and moving west at 12 mph.

The storm is expected to go in this direction through the weekend.

Forecasters say that little change in intensity will occur over the next day or two. However, Hector is still expected to become a major hurricane.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast.

Thursday 5 p.m.

Hector remains a Category 2 hurricane this evening in the East Pacific, but forecasters said its “rapid intensification has ended for the moment.”

Earlier today, forecasters predicted Hector could increase to a Category 3 major hurricane, but the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center said the hurricane’s intensity had remained at maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, a strong Category 2 storm.

Just before 5 p.m., the storm was centered about 1,900 miles east-southeast of Hilo, traveling west at 13 mph.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are expected tonight and Friday. Strengthening is expected after that, and Hector is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane by Saturday,” forecasters said. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 15 miles from the center while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

The storm is projected to enter the Central Pacific around Sunday as a Category 3 storm. The end of the five-day forecast track has the storm turning northwest toward the Big Island by Tuesday.

