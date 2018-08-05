Hurricane Hector continues march toward Hawaii waters

Hurricane Hector is once again a Category 3 hurricane as it continues westward across the Pacific Ocean toward the central Pacific basin.

As of 5 a.m. today, Hector is moving west at a rate of 12 mph with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. The storm is now approximately 1,280 miles east of South Point on Hawaii island and is still expected to enter the central Pacific Basin within the next 24 hours.

According to the National Weather Service, Hector is not expected to gain much strength today, with slight weakening forecast from Monday night through Wednesday.

“Hector is our first hurricane this year,” said Tom Travis, administrator of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency in a statement. “We want to remind the public we are in the middle of the hurricane season and we urge people to take the weekend to prepare their homes and families for impacts that could be felt statewide.”

The National Hurricane Center recommends local residents ensure they have a hurricane plan in place. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urges residents to prepare an emergency kit that includes food, water and other supplies to last a minimum of 14 days.

More tips:

>> Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

>> Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

>> Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

>> Sign up for local notification systems.

>> Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

>> Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

>> Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

>> Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

>> Secure your important documents in protective containers.