Box jellyfish force closure of Hanauma Bay

City officials have closed Hanauma Bay for the rest of the day after many people were stung by an influx of box jellyfish.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

City officials have closed Hanauma Bay for the rest of the day after many people were stung by an influx of box jellyfish.

The visitor’s center at the top of the bay and parking lot are still open but no one is able to go down to the bay itself, officials said this morning.

Hanauma Bay will be closed Tuesday as usual for maintenance. On Wednesday, officials will assess the box jellyfish situation and make a decision before 8 a.m. on whether to reopen the park, city officials said. The popular snorkeling spot draws visitors from around the world.