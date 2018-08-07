 13 years after Katrina, Dixie Beer returning to New Orleans
August 7, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking

13 years after Katrina, Dixie Beer returning to New Orleans

Associated Press
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 1:39pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The top of the abandoned Dixie Beer brewery on Tulane Avenue in New Orleans in 2013. Nearly 13 years after Hurricane Katrina laid waste to the landmark brewery, plans have been announced for Dixie Beer to be brewed in New Orleans again.

ADVERTISING

NEW ORLEANS >> A warehouse in eastern New Orleans will be the new home of Dixie Beer, a nostalgia-evoking New Orleans brand that has been brewed out of state in the nearly 13 years since Hurricane Katrina laid waste to its landmark brewery near the city’s business district.

Dixie was established in 1907, survived prohibition and remained a New Orleans commercial icon over the decades despite financial troubles, a “bad batch” that damaged the brand in 1975 and the levee failures and flooding that followed Katrina in 2005.

It was brewed in Wisconsin, and, later Memphis after the storm. Previous owners Joe and Kendra Bruno were never able to fully revive the brand and restore the old brewery. But Dixie has enjoyed a resurgence in the city since Saints and Pelicans owners Tom and Gayle Benson purchased majority ownership of the Dixie Brewing Company last year.

Gayle Benson said at a news conference today that it was the goal of her husband, who died in March, to bring new business to New Orleans along with the return of a familiar brand.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this development here in New Orleans East, as we renovate a building no longer in commerce and turn it into a center of vibrant economic development,” she said in a news release.

In addition to the brewery, Dixie plans to establish a brewpub and will hold tours of the site. It was touted as a $30 million investment.

Dixie’s old brewery on Tulane Avenue is gone. Part of it, including its distinctive metal dome, was incorporated into a new medical complex.

PREVIOUS STORY
Testing finds flaws with electronic car safety systems
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING