HPD seeks public’s help in locating man, 77, with dementia

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

William Fosnight, who suffers from dementia, was last seen leaving his Pearl City residence around noon Wednesday. He is known to frequent the downtown area.

Fosnight is 5-feet-6 and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about Fosnight’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cellular phone. Anonymous web tips may be sent via www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.