Kauai police warn residents of sextortion scam

Kauai police are warning the public about an email sextortion scam that threatens to release “compromising video” of the recipient.

The scammer claims to have a video of you after hacking into your computer and webcam and threatens to release the video unless a payment is made to a Bitcoin account.

Acting Deputy Chief Rob Gausepohl said, “If you receive this type of extortion email, do not respond to the sender. These claims are false, and you should never engage with a suspected scam artist.”

Police offered the following tips to avoid online scams:

>> Do not open suspicious emails, click on suspicious links or post sensitive information online.

>> Do not provide usernames, passwords and/or personal information to any unsolicited requests.

>> Check your bank, credit card and phone statements regularly for any unknown or unauthorized charges. Immediately notify your bank or service provider of any unauthorized charges.

>> Reset your password if your receive scam emails.