 Kauai police warn residents of sextortion scam
August 10, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Kauai police warn residents of sextortion scam

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 10, 2018
Updated August 10, 2018 10:02am
ADVERTISING

Kauai police are warning the public about an email sextortion scam that threatens to release “compromising video” of the recipient.

The scammer claims to have a video of you after hacking into your computer and webcam and threatens to release the video unless a payment is made to a Bitcoin account.

Acting Deputy Chief Rob Gausepohl said, “If you receive this type of extortion email, do not respond to the sender. These claims are false, and you should never engage with a suspected scam artist.”

Police offered the following tips to avoid online scams:

>> Do not open suspicious emails, click on suspicious links or post sensitive information online.

>> Do not provide usernames, passwords and/or personal information to any unsolicited requests.

>> Check your bank, credit card and phone statements regularly for any unknown or unauthorized charges. Immediately notify your bank or service provider of any unauthorized charges.

>> Reset your password if your receive scam emails.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man refused to leave after breaking into woman’s hotel room in Waikiki, police say
NEXT STORY
California police chief ‘shaken’ after son accused of beating Sikh man
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING