Honolulu City Council races include 2 clear front-runners and a possible runoff

Political newcomer Heidi Tsuneyoshi and veteran Carol Fukunaga appear headed to victories in their Honolulu City Council races while Councilman Trevor Ozawa and former state Rep. Tommy Waters may be heading for a run-off in November, according to the first election printout tonight.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Political newcomer Heidi Tsuneyoshi and veteran Carol Fukunaga appear headed to victories in their Honolulu City Council races while Councilman Trevor Ozawa and former state Rep. Tommy Waters may be heading for a run-off in November, according to the first election printout tonight.

Tsuneyoshi, senior advisor to outgoing Councilman Ernie Martin, held an almost 2-to-1 advantage over former state Sen. Robert “Bobby” Bunda in the printout numbers. Realtor Choon James and farmer Dave Burlew were far behind.

District 2, the most far-reaching of the nine Council territories, encompasses the area from Mililani Mauka to Kahaluu. Martin is finishing up his second consecutive four-year term and is barred from running and is running for Congress.

The contest was marred by a series of anonymous mailers that questioned Bunda’s integrity and character. The mailers urged voters to support Burlew, who has vehemently denied playing any role in the negative campaigning. Tsuneyoshi and James also denied any involvement.

Under the Honolulu City Charter, the top two vote-getters in the primary election advance to a one-on-one contest in the general election. The exception is when the first-place finisher gets more than 50 percent of the votes cast, in which case the the person with the most votees wins outright and avoids a November runoff.

In Council District 6 (Makiki to Kalihi), Fukunaga held a comfortable lead over community advocate and magazine publisher Ikaika Hussey and union official Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

In District 4 (Hawaii Kai to Ala Moana), Ozawa had just under 50 percent and may therefore be heading to a November runoff against Waters, with whom he had to face under similar circumstances in 2014. CPA and community advocate Natalie Iwasa and golf professional Ricky Marumoto were third and fourth.

When there are two candidates for a Council race, the candidates face off in a single election in November under the City Charter. As a result, the District 8 (Lower Aiea to Waipahu) contest did not appear on the primary election ballot. Incumbent Councilman Brandon Elefante and challenger Kelly Kitashima, a hotel executive and former Mrs. Hawaii.

For full Honolulu Star-Advertiser coverage of the 2018 Primary Election, go to 808ne.ws/SA2018VOTE