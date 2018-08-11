State Senator Josh Green in the lead in early primary election results

State Sen. Josh Green is leading his opponents in the five-way Democratic primary to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor with early walk-in votes and some absentee ballots counted. The results don’t include the results of anyone voting at the polls today.

Green had 32.4 percent of the vote, followed by State Sen. Jill Tokuda with 27.9 percent and Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho with 18.9 percent. Kim Coco Iwamoto, a former member of the Board of Education, had 11.5 percent and State Sen. Will Espero had 5.7 percent.

In the Republican primary, Steve Lipscomb, a retired air force officer and former manager at Microsoft, was edging out his two opponents with 30.3 percent of the vote. Marissa Kerns, who owns and operates a shipping and transportation company, had 27.6 percent and Jeremy Low, a research analyst, had 25.9 percent.

The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will join the ticket of the gubernatorial winners in the November general election.

The lieutenant governor’s office doesn’t have significant official powers, but candidates in this year’s primary vowed during the campaign to expand the role if elected. Green has said he wants to tackle the state’s homelessness problem, in particular, while Tokuda proposed having the lieutenant governor chair the Board of Education.

The office is often a springboard to higher office, including governor. Both Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono also served as the state’s lieutenant governor before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Green has served in the state Legislature for 14 years, first in the House of Representatives and then in the Senate representing Naalehu, Kailua and Kona. He’s also worked as a family physician and emergency room doctor in rural hospitals and clinics. In addition to tackling homelessness, he has said that if elected he wants to focus on the problem of opioid addiction.

Green has fought a hard, well-funded campaign that got an extra boost from the super PAC, Be Change Now. Financed by the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, the political action committee has spent more than $1 million on support for Green.

Tokuda has represented Kailua and Kaneohe in the state Senate since 2006, and is the former chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. She’s scored endorsements from many of the state’s unions, including the Hawaii Government Employees Association, but trailed in the polls.

Carvalho has stressed his administrative experience as chief executive of Kauai and his strong cultural roots.

Espero served in the state House and Senate for 19 years until he resigned in May to run for lieutenant governor. He has been an outspoken watchdog for issues relating to police misconduct, advocating for greater oversight and transparency. Most recently he served as chair of the Senate Housing Committee advocating for more affordable housing.

Iwamoto has run on a progressive platform and describes herself as a Democratic socialist. She’s advocated for raising the state’s corporate income tax and taxing property owners who live outside of state at higher rates.

