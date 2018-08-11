Two incumbents in state Legislature in trouble in early results

Two incumbents in the state Legislature, one in the Senate and one in the House, appeared to be in trouble in early voting results.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Two incumbents in the state Legislature, one in the Senate and one in the House, appeared to be in trouble in early voting results.

In the Democratic race for the Senate District 12 seat, which spans from Kakaako to Waikiki, Sen. Brickwood Galuteria was trailing Sharon Moriwaki, a community advocate, according to the first printout of vote tallies.

In the House, Hawaii island Rep. Cindy Evans was trailing former legislator David Tarnas in the Democratic primary for the District 7 seat, which includes Kaupulehu, Waimea and Halaula.

Other incumbents appeared to be faring better, though they were some close contests.

In the race to fill the District 24 seat being vacated by Sen. Jill Tokuda, who is running for lieutenant governor, two Democratic House members were battling for that Windward Oahu seat in a winner-take-all contest.

Rep. Jarrett Keohokalole was beating Rep. Ken Ito in the first print-out returns.

In another closely watched Senate race for the District 19 Leeward Oahu seat vacated by Sen. Will Espero, who is running for lieutenant governor, Rep. Matt LoPresti was besting Alicia Maluafiti, a lobbyist and founder of an animal welfare nonprofit. The winner moves on to the general election in November.

For the District 3 Hawaii island seat being vacated by Sen. Josh Green, County Council member Dru Kanuha held a lead over Brenda Ford, a former county council member. The winner moves on to the general.

In the House District 23 seat being vacated by Rep. Isaac Choy, Dale Kobayashi, a retired financial industry executive, commanded a lead over four other Democratic challengers vying to move on to the general election, representing the Manoa area.

In the winner-take-all contest for the House District 48 seat, which includes Kahaluu, Ahuimanu and Kaneohe, Lisa Kitagawa, an office manager at the Legislature, was ahead of three other candidates, including former legislators Kika Bukoski and Jessica Wooley.

Even before the primary, 17 races already were decided because no one stepped up to challenge the incumbents. That means Sen. Breene Harimoto (D, Pearl Harbor-Pearl City-Aiea) and 16 House members are assured of keeping their jobs at the state Capitol. Fifteen of the 16 are Democrats.

Rep. Lauren Matsumoto (R, Mililani-Schofield-Kunia) was the only Republican to run unopposed.

Fifteen other races – four in the Senate and 11 in the House – are being decided today because of a lack of a general election opponent in November.

Drawn by the lure of higher office, nine incumbents left or are vacating their legislative seats to seek other jobs. Two other incumbents left or are leaving the Legislature, bringing the open seats to 11. Three are in the Senate and eight in the House.

Those vacancies have helped attract 10 former elected officials to the races, including eight who previously served in the Legislature and two former county council members. Six of the 10 are running for the open seats.

Thirteen of the 25 Senate seats and all 51 in the House were on the ballot.

But Democrats are assured of maintaining their dominance in both bodies.

In 39 of the 64 races, or 61 percent, Republicans did not even put up a candidate.

Republicans hold no seats in the Senate and only five in the House. The latter number is expected to drop by at least one.

The sole Republican candidate for the Leeward Oahu District 43 seat was declared ineligible late last month by the state Attorney General’s Office because she is a U.S. national, not a U.S. citizen.

Sailau Timoteo is a citizen of American Samoa but grew up in Waianae, married an American and raised her family in Nanakuli.

She was hoping to succeed Republican Rep. Andria Tupola, who is vacating that seat to run for governor.

Because she was declared ineligible only a few weeks ago, Timoteo’s name still was on the ballot.

But Deputy Attorney General Valri Lei Kunimoto told Timoteo in a July 23 letter that “as a non-U.S. citizen you cannot be a candidate for the House.”

The Attorney General’s Office advised the state Office of Elections that Timoteo’s nomination papers were void.

In the Democratic primary for that seat, Stacelynn Eli held a lead over Michael Jesus Juarez after the first printout.

Because of the open seats, some new faces will be at the state Capitol when the Legislature convenes in January.

But political analysts say they don’t expect to see a major shift in policy, given that the two chambers still will be firmly controlled by Democrats.

The new faces, though, potentially could alter the dynamics that determine who leads the two chambers.

But that won’t become clearer until the general election.

Among the 16 House members who ran unopposed were Speaker Scott Saiki (D, Downtown-Kakaako-McCully) in the 26th District and Rep. Sylvia Luke (D, Punchbowl-Pauoa-Nuuanu) in the 25th District. Luke chairs the powerful House Finance Committee.

For full Honolulu Star-Advertiser coverage of the 2018 Primary Election, go to 808ne.ws/SA2018VOTE