Prep Football: Saint Louis Crusaders vs. Waianae Seariders

Saint Louis wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) trots into the end zone for a touchdown against the Waianae Seariders on Friday at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis wide receiver Makoa Close (9) is hit by Waianae defensive back Samson Cook (18).
Saint Louis wide receiver Makoa Close (9) puts the stiff arm on Waianae defensive back Xaiston Kamehaloha (2).
Saint Louis safety Junior Wily (20), back, and linebacker Lawai'alani Brown (4) work to bring down Waianae running back Kaai Tambaoan-Kaeo (21).
Waianae head coach Walter Young yells at his team during the first half.
Waianae running back Malik Brown (81) rushes the ball against the Saint Louis Crusaders.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) looks to pass against the Waianae Seariders.
Saint Louis linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) runs during the first half.
Waianae defensive back Xaiston Kamehaloha (2), left, and defensive back Samson Cook (18) battle for a bobbled pass with Saint Louis wide receivers Roman Wilson (14) and Koali Nishigaya (23).
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) throws the football.