Kerri Walsh Jennings, FIVB team up on Las Vegas beach volleyball stop

Associated Press
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 12:03pm

    Kerri Walsh Jennings reacts while playing during the women’s beach volleyball bronze medal match of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Kerri Walsh Jennings is bringing beach volleyball to the desert.

The five-time Olympian’s new p1440 circuit has announced an event in Las Vegas for October that will serve as a stop on the FIVB pro tour. Players will be able to use points earned at the tournament to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Las Vegas Open from Oct. 17-21 will have a prize purse of $300,000 split equally among men and women.

In addition to the beach volleyball tournament, the p1440 tour offers live music, cooking demonstrations, yoga and other sessions designed to promote healthy living.

