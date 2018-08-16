 University of Hawaii to play UCLA in football in 3-game series
University of Hawaii to play UCLA in football in 3-game series

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
August 16, 2018
Updated August 16, 2018 12:18pm

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH Rainbow Warriors joined arms before a scrimmage at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on Saturday.

The University of Hawaii and UCLA football teams have reached agreement to play each other in a three-game series beginning in 2020, the schools announced today.

The Rainbow Warriors and Bruins will meet at Aloha Stadium on Sept. 5, 2020.

The next two meetings will be at the Rose Bowl — on Aug. 28, 2021, and Sept 18, 2027.

The teams met last year in Pasadena, Calif.

The addition of UCLA means the Warriors will play three Pac-12 schools in in 2020. They also are scheduled to play Arizona and Oregon.

In 2021, the Warriors will play seven of their 13 regular-season games on the road. They are scheduled to play UCLA, Oregon State, New Mexico State and four Mountain West Conference teams on the mainland.

