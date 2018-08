Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 18

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

• Damien 27, Nanakuli 0, 3Q (TDs-DMS: Lindon Sevilleja, 12 yards; Aperamo Sulu, 7, 47 and 45 yards)

• Pac-Five 28, Kalani 0, 3Q (TDs-P5: Bruce Shewalter, 2 yards; Wilson Huynh, 24 yards; Laitin Bradley, 2 yards; Evan Ramirez, 1 yard)

• Leilehua 23, Castle 13, 2Q (TDs-Cast: Kanekulani Kahala-Giron, 23 yards; Paul Omengebar, 80 yards. Leil: Kalei Akagi, 40 yards; Dorian Furtado 59 yards; Jeremy Evans 5 yards)

• Mililani 17, Kamehameha 0, 2Q (TDs-Mili: Raysen Motoyama, 6 yards; Mystik Sampaga, 8 yards)

• Farrington 7, Campbell 0, 2Q (TDs-Farr: Raymond Millare, 21 yards)

• Kalaheo 8, McKinley 0, 3Q (TDs-Kala: Alakai Umemura, 60 yards)

• Maui 7, King Kekaulike 0, 1Q (TDs-Maui: Trey Gaspar, 69 yards)