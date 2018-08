A man in his 40s drowned while surfing at night in Waikiki, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics from the EMS responded to the incident at 3:37 a.m. today in the Kuhio Beach area. Bystanders had been performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation when paramedics arrived. The patient was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.