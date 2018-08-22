 Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future
August 22, 2018 | 87° | Check Traffic

Features

Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future

Associated Press
August 22, 2018
Updated August 22, 2018 11:26am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20. Minaj has cancelled her North American tour with rapper Future. She said on her Twitter account Tuesday night that she didn’t have enough time to rehearse for the upcoming “NickiHndrxx” tour in September after the release of her latest album “Queen,” released Aug. 10.

ADVERTISING

ATLANTA >> Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has canceled her North American tour with rapper Future.

Minaj said on her Twitter account Tuesday night that she didn’t have enough time to rehearse for the upcoming “NickiHndrxx” tour in September after the release of her latest album “Queen,” released Aug. 10. The rapper says she will contribute more rehearsal time toward the tour’s European launch with Future in February.

Minaj says her North American tour will be rescheduled for May next year. However, the tour will be without co-headliner Future due to scheduling conflicts.

Minaj has been a trending topic recently after sending irritated tweets about her new album debuting No. 2 behind Travis Scott. She also faced criticism after comparing herself to Harriet Tubman ahead of her appearance at the Video Music Awards.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING