United Airlines announced today that they were canceling all flight in and out of Maui on Friday.

However, they’ve also cut fares on flights departing Hawaii and scheduled two more Honolulu-to-San Francisco flights today, the airline announced on Twitter.

Travel waivers are available so ticketholders can rebook their flights at no cost.