United cancels all flights out of Maui Friday

United Airlines tweeted just before noon that it has canceled all United flights in and out of Kahului Airport on Maui for Friday due to the hurricane.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

United Airlines tweeted just before noon that it has canceled all United flights in and out of Kahului Airport on Maui for Friday due to the hurricane.

In addition, United said it scheduled two additional flights from Honolulu to San Francisco today, and that it has reduced fares for all flights departing Hawaii.

United is also offering a travel waiver for flights with original travel dates between now and Sunday, to rebook flights at no cost. The waiver was initially offered on Tuesday in advance of Hurricane Lane.

Hawaiian Airlines this week also announced it would offer guests departing from or within the state a one-time reservation change with waived change fees due to Hurricane Lane. Travelers must be on flights that are departing from now through Sunday.

Hawaiian Airlines also tweeted on Wednesday that it was “working diligently to respond to guests calling our reservations line,” but that the high volume has resulted in long wait times.

“Please be advised that seats on flights for the next few days remain very limited because of high load factors,” said Hawaiian Airlines in the pinned tweet. “While the path of Hurricane Lane remains uncertain, it is likely that it will impact our flight schedule as it passes the Islands.”

In addition, the following ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights have been cancelled today:

DEPARTURE | ARRIVAL | ROUTE | FLIGHT

9:36AM | 10:17AM | HNL-JHM | HA620

10:41AM | 11:17AM | JHM-HNL | HA651

12:26PM | 1:04PM | HNL-JHM | HA652

1:25PM | 2:04PM | JHM-HNL | HA653

4:38PM | 5:16PM | HNL-JHM | HA654

5:40PM | 6:16PM | JHM-HNL | HA657

6:46PM | 7:20PM | HNL-LNY | HA624

7:46PM | 8:18PM | LNY-HNL | HA623

All ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights scheduled for Friday will be cancelled.

Updates on flights are available at HawaiianAirlines.com.

The state Department of Transportation recommends that travelers check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport since many are altering flight schedules due to the hurricane.