Health department issues statewide brown water advisory

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a statewide brown water advisory as stormwater runoff enters coastal waters due to Hurricane Lane.

While the advisory, issued Thursday night, is preemptive for some areas yet to feel the greatest impacts of the hurricane, most coastal waters are expected to be affected by stormwater runoff, the state Health Department said.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

Weather officials issued a flash flood watch for all the Hawaiian Islands, in effect through Saturday afternoon.

While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, and to follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates are available at this link.