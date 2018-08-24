 Health department issues statewide brown water advisory
August 24, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Health department issues statewide brown water advisory

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 24, 2018
Updated August 24, 2018 9:46am
ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a statewide brown water advisory as stormwater runoff enters coastal waters due to Hurricane Lane.

While the advisory, issued Thursday night, is preemptive for some areas yet to feel the greatest impacts of the hurricane, most coastal waters are expected to be affected by stormwater runoff, the state Health Department said.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

Weather officials issued a flash flood watch for all the Hawaiian Islands, in effect through Saturday afternoon.

While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, and to follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates are available at this link.

PREVIOUS STORY
Deluge damages East Hawaii
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING