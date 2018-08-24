 South Korea and Japan meet for a spot in LLWS championship
August 24, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

South Korea and Japan meet for a spot in LLWS championship

Associated Press
August 24, 2018
Updated August 24, 2018 6:15pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Japan’s Shinji Furusawa (6) hugs Shisei Fujimoto as they and Masaumi Ikeuchi and Masato Igarashi celebrate the win over Puerto Rico in an elimination game at the Little League World Series on Thursday. Japan won the game 1-0.

ADVERTISING

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. >> The international bracket final Saturday at the Little League World Series will be a rematch of the two teams that have looked the best so far on that side the tournament — Kawaguchi, the representative of defending champion Japan, and Seoul, South Korea.

The twist is that Japan, the LLWS team of the decade, may be the underdog.

The winner gets either Hawaii or Georgia, the teams in the U.S. final, in the championship on Sunday. Hawaii faces Georgia at 9:30 a.m.

THE STORY SO FAR: On Wednesday, the two teams faced off and it was not close. Seoul won 10-0 in four innings. Little League games run six innings, but this one was called early under the mercy rule.

Kim Yeong-Hyeon was on the mound for Seoul, earning a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts on only 49 pitches.

Japan fell to the lower side of the double-elimination bracket, where it edged Puerto Rico 1-0 on Thursday.

WHO TO WATCH: Choi Ji-Hyung is hitting .667 in the tournament for South Korea, the Asia-Pacific region champs, and has one of the hottest bats in South Williamsport. In nine official at-bats, Choi has six hits — two of which left the park — for five RBIs and six runs. Against Japan on Wednesday, he went 3-for-3 with two singles and a home run.

And that’s with new bat that packs a lot less power than the older models.

Kawaguchi, meanwhile, scored 45 runs combined at Japan’s national tournament but has just 16 runs in the same number of games — four — in South Williamsport. It needs to start heating up at the plate.

DID YOU KNOW: The Japanese team has been dominant lately, winning five of the last eight Little League World Series titles. A team from Kawaguchi hasn’t represented Japan since 2006, however, when it defeated Mexico for a championship berth, only to fall to the team from Georgia.

Saturday

International Championship

Game 27: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 6:30 a.m.

United States Championship

Game 28: Honolulu vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 9:30 a.m.

Sunday

Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 4 a.m.

World Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 9 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY
NOAA fines Alabama man for touching a Hawaiian monk seal, harassing a sea turtle, after social media posts
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING