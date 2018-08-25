 John McCain’s wife thanking people for ‘outpouring’ of love as husband nears end of life
Associated Press
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 7:15am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCTOBER 2017 FILE PHOTO

    Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking to reporters during a meeting of the National Defense Authorization Act conferees, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

WASHINGTON >> The Latest on Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Sen. John McCain’s wife is thanking people across the globe for their expressions of “love and support” in the wake of the McCain family’s announcement that the Arizona Republican has discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Cindy McCain says in a tweet that the family “is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world.”

John McCain’s family announced the news on Friday about his medical treatment.

12:43 a.m.

Arizona Sen. John McCain has discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer. That’s the word from his family.

It’s a likely indication that the war hero, presidential nominee and longtime Republican lawmaker is nearing the end of his life.

The 81-year-old McCain has surpassed expectations for survival, but his family says “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.”

The six-term GOP senator, whose birthday is Aug. 29, has been away from the Capitol since last December.

