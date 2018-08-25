What’s reopening in Hawaii after the wake of Tropical Storm Lane

Oahu and Maui counties are still under a tropical storm warning in the wake of Tropical Storm Lane, but some Hawaii operations and services will return to normal. Here’s an update of what’s reopening:

OAHU

Banks

> All First Hawaiian Bank branches will reopen today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City Services

> All 299 city parks will reopen Sunday. Hanauma Bay will remain closed today and tomorrow. Lifeguards will return to their towers Sunday.

> The Honolulu Zoo and municipal golf courses will reopen Sunday depending on weather conditions affecting the condition of golf courses.

> Garbage pickup returns Monday, Aug. 27 for bulky items and opala. Transfer stations and convenience centers reopen Sunday, Aug. 26.

> All 20 shelters across the state will remain open until noon. City buses will be used to transport people from shelters to their pickup locations from 10 a.m. to noon.

Shopping Malls

> Ala Moana Center will reopen today at noon.

> The International Market Place will reopen 10 a.m. today. Normal business hours will resume from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

> Longs Drugs store will be open today at Kahala Mall. The mall will remain closed today.

Transportation

> TheBus will resume service today at 2 p.m. Free bus service will be provided today. W routes to Waikiki will start morning peak-hour bus service from Waipahu, Ewa Beach and Kalihi.

> TheHandi-Van reservation service will begin at 8 a.m. and transportation service will resume at 2 p.m.

> Biki service will resume at 6 a.m. today.

> Three Hawaii Driver’s License Centers will reopen:

>> Kapalama Hale will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

>> Wahiawa Driver’s License Center will open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

>> Kapolei Driver’s License Center will open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. today.

Medical Services

> Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children and Pali Momi Medical Center reopens today.

> Hawaii Pacific Health’s Oahu clinics will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 27.

KAUAI

Medical Services

> Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center will resume normal operations today.

This list will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.