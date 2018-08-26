Rainbow Wahine volleyball team swept by Kansas State

Senior hitter Kylee Zumach had team highs of 18 kills and 12 digs to lead Kansas State to a 25-21, 27-25, 25-19 nonconference volleyball victory over Hawaii today at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It was the second sweep for the Wildcats (2-0) over the Rainbow Wahine and the first time the Wahine (0-2) had lost two matches to the same opponent at home in a single season since 1993.

Senior hitter McKenna Granato with led Hawaii with 11 kills and junior setter/hitter Norene Iosia added a career-high 10 kills. Granato finished with her second consecutive double-double with 12 digs. Senior libero Tita Akiu had a match-high 14 digs.

Also turning in double-doubles were Iosia (16 assists) and senior setter Faith Ma‘afala (25 assists, 10 digs).

Kansas State got 10 kills from freshman opposite Gloria Mutiri who had 10 kills with no errors in 24 attempts.

Hawaii next hosts Coastal Carolina (1-2) on Thursday and Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.