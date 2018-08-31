Miriam remains a strong Category 1 hurricane

Although it’s gotten stronger since Thursday, Hurricane Miriam continues to head north and is expected to start rapidly weakening later today.

Located about 910 miles east of Hilo, Miriam had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph while heading north at 10 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

This general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected Saturday through Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is expected to begin later today and continue through Sunday. Miriam is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low Sunday or Sunday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Miriam’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.