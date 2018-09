Two men were charged with second-degree murder today in connection with a fatal beating at a bus stop on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Nicholas Payne, 36, and Chu Lun Aloha, 39, are charged with second-degree murder. Their bail was set at $1 million each.

They are accused of beating a 49-year-old man to death at a bus stop near the defunct Stats Sports Bar at 1687 Kapiolani Blvd. around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.