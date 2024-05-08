Honolulu Star-Advertiser

FAA delays the start of new air traffic control rest rules

By David Shepardson / Reuters

WASHINGTON >> The U.S Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it is delaying requiring air traffic controllers to get 10 hours off between shifts and 12 hours off before a midnight shift.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said on April 19 that the new rules would take effect in 90 days.

FAA Air Traffic Organization Chief Operating Officer Timothy Arel said the timetable will be delayed as the agency holds discussions with the controllers’ union with the hope “to have a joint agreement and understanding on new rest periods to allow for joint development of a strategy for implementing” the 2025 schedule “or sooner where feasible.”

