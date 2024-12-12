Hannah Kobayashi’s family offers to return GoFundMe donations

The family of Hannah Kobayashi offered to refund online donations after announcing Wednesday that she had been located.

Numerous donors contributed more than $47,000 to the family on GoFundMe before Kobayashi’s sister, Sydni, turned off donations this morning.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time,” Sydni Kobayashi wrote. “Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us.”

>> RELATED: Missing Hawaii woman found safe, but her family offers no details

The family asked anyone who wants a refund to file a claim by Dec. 18.

Kobayashi, a 30-year-old Hawaii resident, was reported missing after skipping out on a connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York. Surveillance video showed her walking across the U.S.-Mexico border on Nov. 12 and entering Tijuana on foot from San Diego.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Los Angeles police said Kobayashi went missing “voluntarily,” and investigators said they didn’t suspect foul play in her case. But Kobayashi’s family continued working to locate her.

Kobayashi’s father, Ryan, died by suicide at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 24. Cops said the elder Kobayashi, 58, jumped to his death from a parking structure at the airport.

After more than a month of searching, Kobayashi’s family said Wednesday they had made contact with her in Mexico. The family did not provide any further details on where Kobayashi was found or how she made contact.

“We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe,” they said. “This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through.”